Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.89

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.89 and traded as high as $15.07. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 45,614 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
