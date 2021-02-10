Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.89

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.89 and traded as high as $15.07. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 45,614 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

