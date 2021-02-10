Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 1,540,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

