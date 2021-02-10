BLink (BLINK) Price Reaches $0.0182

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One BLink token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLink has traded up 69.8% against the dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $566,896.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01135071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.91 or 0.05558550 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00032157 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLink Token Trading

BLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.