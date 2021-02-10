Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 9.3%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.84. Approximately 10,787,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 13,072,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -119.64 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

