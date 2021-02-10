Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $21,647.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 954.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00060331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.01156522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00055739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05591512 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045111 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00032586 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

