BlockStamp Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 34.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $214.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007804 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002263 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009034 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,233,160 coins and its circulating supply is 26,690,194 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.