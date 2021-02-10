BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0022 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $184,735.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.01150741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00055626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.62 or 0.05558841 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00045566 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00032834 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

