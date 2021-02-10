Blockzero Labs Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,779.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $9.16 million and $81,779.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,172,617 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

