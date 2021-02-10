Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of BE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. 3,614,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,574. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at $14,776,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 993,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,187. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

