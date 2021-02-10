Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Hits $2.99

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $113.61 million and approximately $195,499.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00006664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00281744 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00116155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00077508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00085899 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00201874 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

