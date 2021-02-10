Blucora (BCOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Blucora to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blucora to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

