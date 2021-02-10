Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Up 7.2%

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 176,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 996% from the average daily volume of 16,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 73,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

