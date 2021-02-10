Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) Trading Down 33.3%

Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR)’s share price was down 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 21,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 302,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) Company Profile (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

