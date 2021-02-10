Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.87.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

