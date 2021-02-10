Blur (BLUR) Price Down 49.5% This Week

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Blur has a market cap of $60,613.47 and approximately $11,779.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 49.5% against the dollar. One Blur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00055895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00114659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00086091 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00202373 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,810,396 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,396 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

