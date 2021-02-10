BMO Capital Markets Cuts Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$20.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

EQX stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.50. The company had a trading volume of 653,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.96. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$325.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.1929073 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

