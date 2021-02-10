BMO Capital Markets Increases Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $21.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABST. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absolute Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,089. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $27,488,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $8,341,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $4,661,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

