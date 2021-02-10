BMO Capital Markets Trims Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Target Price to $20.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $22.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

