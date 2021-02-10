BMO China Equity Index ETF (ZCH.TO) (TSE:ZCH) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of BMO China Equity Index ETF (ZCH.TO) (TSE:ZCH) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.68 and last traded at C$40.65. Approximately 17,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 17,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.76.

