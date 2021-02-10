BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) (TSE:ZEB) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.75 and last traded at C$29.88. Approximately 170,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 686,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.91.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.07.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.