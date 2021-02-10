BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.89 and last traded at C$21.91. 57,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 38,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.82.

