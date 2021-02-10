BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Shares Down 0.5%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.20 and last traded at C$15.20. 1,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.16.

