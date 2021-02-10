BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Trading Up 0.1%

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.74 and last traded at $82.62. Approximately 1,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) by 1,444.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 46.54% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

