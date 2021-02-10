BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Shares Up 0.4%

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.68 and last traded at $94.46. 1,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) by 974.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 40.72% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF worth $20,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.