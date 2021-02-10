Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $249,252.83 and $8,894.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.82 or 0.01133915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.19 or 0.05559204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00028239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044481 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032911 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Token Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob's Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

