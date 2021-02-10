Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CIVB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of CIVB opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $313.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

