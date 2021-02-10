BOMB (BOMB) Trading 33.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 29.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. BOMB has a total market cap of $450,036.16 and $186,378.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,639.04 or 1.00176582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00032097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00088778 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,964 coins and its circulating supply is 912,176 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

