Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$0.55 Price Target at Scotiabank

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.43 to C$0.55 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.53.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BBD.B stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.67. 8,718,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.