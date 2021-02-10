Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to $0.55 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $0.43 to $0.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BDRBF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.51.

Bombardier stock remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,830. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.