Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to $0.55 at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $0.43 to $0.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BDRBF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.51.

Bombardier stock remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,830. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

