Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post $66.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.80 million and the highest is $69.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $79.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $248.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.30 million to $289.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $493.90 million, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $523.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

