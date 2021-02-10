BonFi (BNF) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $879,045.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonFi has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One BonFi token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00115343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00086635 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00202313 BTC.

BonFi Token Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

BonFi Token Trading

BonFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

