boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Trading Up 5.3%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 7,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 1,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

About boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.