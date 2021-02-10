Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Booking by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,942.73.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,085.28 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,121.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,915.68.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

