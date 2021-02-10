Boosted Finance Trading Up 68.2% Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $118,690.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.02 or 0.00058519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 68.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00283659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00110256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00077966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00086206 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00201358 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

