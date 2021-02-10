BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading 11.4% Higher

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares traded up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.44. 16,282,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 629% from the average session volume of 2,232,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BOQI International Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

