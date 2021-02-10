BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after acquiring an additional 601,385 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 109.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 860,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,557,000 after acquiring an additional 242,954 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BorgWarner stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.48.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

