BoringDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $31.67 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $31.67 million and $6.71 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for about $552.45 or 0.01225774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00051253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00279821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00124554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00201180 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,323 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

