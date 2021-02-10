Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 13,690,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 6,659,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

BORR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Borr Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $144.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 96.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 167,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

