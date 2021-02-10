Bottos (BTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $161,194.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $1.85 million and $161,194.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.16 or 0.01142447 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00055250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.31 or 0.05463413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00027480 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00017638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00032286 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

