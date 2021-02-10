BOX Token (BOX) Price Up 29% This Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $503.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00682396 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

