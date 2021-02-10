Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 147,102 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,102 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.51% of Wyndham Destinations worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.89. 2,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.30 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

