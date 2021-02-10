Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 6,928 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $173.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,262. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

