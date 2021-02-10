Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.31. 23,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,634. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

