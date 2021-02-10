Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 81,626 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.92. 7,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,392. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 994.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.