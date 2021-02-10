Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.66.

Shares of FIS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.22. 53,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,140. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -738.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

