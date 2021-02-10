Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $13.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,435 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.77% of Cryoport worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Cryoport stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,230. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $84.97.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

