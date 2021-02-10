Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 225.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 938,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649,500 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,765,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,835,000 after purchasing an additional 358,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Shares of HST traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 239,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

