Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 179.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $15,948,278.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $63,548,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.64.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.00. 12,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,704. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of -347.38 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $428.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

