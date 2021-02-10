Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $16.94 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $8.98 on Wednesday, hitting $192.80. 27,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $192.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.10 and a 200 day moving average of $168.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

