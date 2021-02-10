Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $18.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $154.97. 43,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.76. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Svb Leerink lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

